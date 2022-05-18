x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

ECISD Board of Trustees approves 2022-2023 Compensation Plan

Starting teacher pay will increase to $58,750 compared to last year's starting teacher pay of $57,000.
Credit: Ector County ISD

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the 2022-2023 Compensation Plan. 

There are four key elements in the approved plan. Those elements include:

  • A 3% pay increase for all professional employees
  • A 4% pay increase for all hourly employees
  • A raise in minimum wage to $15/hour
  • A starting teacher salary of $58,750 and all teachers will receive a $1,820 increase

The starting teacher pay last year was $57,000, which makes this year's total a $1,750 increase. The Minimum wage will increase $5.00 from its amount two years ago. 

Employees can now look up the 2022-2023 salary schedule on the ECISD website. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Looking to sell your home in Midland? Now may be a good time