ECISD Board of Trustees approves 2022-2023 Compensation Plan

Starting teacher pay will increase to $58,750 compared to last year's starting teacher pay of $57,000.

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the 2022-2023 Compensation Plan.

There are four key elements in the approved plan. Those elements include:

A 3% pay increase for all professional employees

A 4% pay increase for all hourly employees

A raise in minimum wage to $15/hour

A starting teacher salary of $58,750 and all teachers will receive a $1,820 increase

The starting teacher pay last year was $57,000, which makes this year's total a $1,750 increase. The Minimum wage will increase $5.00 from its amount two years ago.