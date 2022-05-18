ECISD Board of Trustees approves 2022-2023 Compensation Plan

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the 2022-2023 Compensation Plan.
There are four key elements in the approved plan. Those elements include:
- A 3% pay increase for all professional employees
- A 4% pay increase for all hourly employees
- A raise in minimum wage to $15/hour
- A starting teacher salary of $58,750 and all teachers will receive a $1,820 increase
The starting teacher pay last year was $57,000, which makes this year's total a $1,750 increase. The Minimum wage will increase $5.00 from its amount two years ago.
Employees can now look up the 2022-2023 salary schedule on the ECISD website.