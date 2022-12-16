ECISD arrests student after threatening video circulates on social media

The district received a social media post of a person with a gun who looked to be in the area of ECISD schools.

ODESSA, Texas — Multiple ECISD schools were put on "secure" status Friday morning after a social media post involving a gun was sent to them.

The post included a video with a person with a weapon that seemed to have backgrounds in it that looked like a few different schools in the district.

According to ECISD, Odessa High School was put on "secure" status first but returned to normal quickly after no gun was found and the post was believed to not be at the school.

Then police officers were sent to Crockett Middle School and asked to check the school for the possible gun. The school was put on "secure" status as well but again no suspect was located.

Officers eventually determined the video was recorded by Whitaker Ave., on the west side of the OHS campus.

Multiple agencies returned to OHS to determine who the person in the video was, and the student was eventually located.

While police determined the video was older and not recorded on Friday, the student was arrested and charged with threat or exhibition of a firearm on a school or bus.

A representative from the district released the following statement: