ECISD approves 3 new elementary school principals

Trustees also approved a new program for dropout prevention and recovery.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The ECISD school board covered some major topics during the July 27 meeting.

Trustees placed a large emphasis on helping prevent dropouts. The board approved a partnership with Acceleration Academies for a prevention and recovery program.

This program will provide an alternative for students under 21 who have dropped out as well as those at risk. Around 2,300 students in Ector County are estimated to be eligible for the program.

The board also voted to approve purchases over $50,000. Among the list of items these purchases go to would go to include dropout prevention, exam fees and insurance.

STAAR test results were also discussed during the meeting. While scores did fall in a few areas, several others stayed consistent even in the wake of the pandemic.

Three new elementary school principals were also approved during the meeting. Rosa Cruz will take over Burleson Elementary, Beatrice Martinez at Cavazos Elementary and Nora Gonzalez at West Elementary.

Dr. Keeley Simpson was also hired as the Executive Director of Leadership for the district.