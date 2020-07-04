ODESSA, Texas — No one thought they'd be reworking an entire curriculum at this point in the school year, but COVID-19 happened and that's what both Midland and Ector County ISDs had to do.

Education in West Texas is a chameleon right now.

And ECISD and MISD are districts changing their curriculum colors.

ECISD is doing so by making assignment boards available to all families no matter their access to technology.

Here's how it works:

Teachers send campuses their assignments Wednesday, the campuses put the printed versions together Thursday and parents pick up the assignments Monday each week.

"The only thing that we are keeping in mind is that we want the system that we select to be the most equitable solution for all students and so we're still working through the process of how we're going to end the year," Lilia Nanez, ECISD Associate Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction said.

But at the moment, ECISD is still taking grades. However, they are having conversations with state education entities about whether or not they will implement a pass-fail option.

"We have to show that students are working and that we are teaching and continuously supporting the standards that they are required to master each year," Nanez said.

Over at MISD, the shade of color is different.

This district is working to transition every student to Google Classroom this week.

Administrators say this tool will provide flexibility for families.

And they will be allowing students to check out Chromebooks from the schools to use.

Principals and administrators are sending out information over the phone and through email regarding pickup times for families to comply with social distancing.

"This platform is going to allow our students as I said access to their teachers and I think that's really really important and through this next phase. And not only access to their teachers, but then access to feedback and progress monitoring," Katie Atkins said.

MISD is taking a different route when it comes to grades.

"We have to broaden our scope here and make sure we're paying attention to what's happening to all students if we were to go through with that traditional mindset of grading," Atkins said.

Overall, schools in the Permian Basin want to thank everyone involved for their understanding through this new school adjustment.

"This is new for everyone and so we've really appreciated all the patience of everyone involved," Jill Rivera, MISD Executive Director of Professional Development said.

ECISD said they will be switching their physical copy assignment packets next week to be handed out every 2 weeks as opposed to every week due to the high volume of printing.

And MISD said they will be hosting district updates via Mr. Riddick's Facebook lives at 4:30 on Monday and Fridays and Wednesdays in Spanish.

RELATED: Midland ISD implements changes to make learning from home easier

RELATED: MISD teachers, staff design low-equipment classes

RELATED: Resources for West Texas and S.E. New Mexico during the COVID-19 Pandemic

RELATED: Basin PBS, ECISD bring more educational content to West Texas students stuck at home