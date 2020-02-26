ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Street Rod Association and Ector County ISD are rolling the third annual car show into Odessa on March 7.

The event will take place at 104 S Grandview Ave, Odessa, Texas.

However, you don't need to have a car to register. All cars, trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, kids wagons and bikes are welcome to register.

If you want to enter your vehicle, there is a $20 entry fee. The event is free for spectators.

Registration runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The awards will be handed out at 3 p.m.

All proceeds will go to the students of the Frost Technical Center.

Food and vendors will also be available during the event.