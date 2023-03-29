Midland, Odessa holding Easter egg hunts

Midland and Odessa will both be holding an egg hunt leading up to the Easter holiday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Easter is on April 9 this year, and communities around the Permian Basin are hosting celebrations leading up to and on the holiday.

Both Midland and Odessa will be holding free Easter egg hunts in the community.

Easter Egg Eggstravaganza

The eighth annual event will be held at the MLK Community Center in Midland on April 6. The eighth annual event will be open to participants 12 and younger. Performances will begin at 4 a.m. and the egg hunt will begin at 6 p.m.

Downtown Egg Hunt

Downtown Odessa will be holding an egg hunt from April 4-6. Businesses will be handing out prize-filled eggs all along the Bunny Trail.