Easter Brunch at Midland's Longest Table event held at the Horseshoe

Thriving United hosts their 2nd annual Easter Brunch at the Horseshoe.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Today at the Horseshoe was Thriving United’s 2nd Annual Easter Brunch at Midland’s Longest Table event.

“Last year we were able to feed 750 people to celebrate Easter, to break bread with the community. This year we’re looking at probably a 1,000. Which is our goal and I think we’re going to be able to meet it and we’re really excited about it.” said Coleman Nelson, executive director of Thriving United.

Everyone from the community was invited to the event to enjoy some free food, live music, and even an Easter egg hunt for the children.

But to Thriving United this event was about more than just showing everyone a good time.

“You know whenever we talk about the most important meal of the year we usually talk about Thanksgiving or what comes to mind is Thanksgiving, but for us it’s Easter. Celebrating God and getting together and coming together and that’s what everyone’s really excited for.” Nelson continued.

The organization is just happy that they’re at a point where they can put on big events like this for their community.

“Being able to engage with the community and share the message and have Thriving United be something that’s an active participant in community events and affairs is just really great for us.” Nelson said.

When asked about what they might want to do different next year, Nelson said they just want to be able to grow and be able feed more people.