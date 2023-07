On July 10, from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., the eastbound right main lane will be closed from Loop 250 to Cotton Flat Road for removing the existing striping.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The eastbound main lane traffic in the area of I-20 and the Midkiff Bridge will shift to the service road area on July 11.

While the transition is taking place, there will be alternating right and left eastbound main lanes closures between Loop 250 to Cotton Flat Road for striping operations.