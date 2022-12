The area will be closed for several hours, and drivers are encouraged to look for different routes.

MIDLAND, Texas — The eastbound exit ramp on Hwy 191 and Loop 250 has been closed off by MPD officers due to a crash earlier this morning.

The exit ramp will be closed to traffic for several hours and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

All of the eastbound traffic will be diverted to the Avalon exit.