East Troublesome Fire updates: Fire has now burned 170,000 acres, 2nd largest in state history

In a Facebook video, the Grand County Sheriff said the fire grew by 6,000 acres an hour on Wednesday. It is believed to be human-caused.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County blew up overnight, growing from 24,000 acres to more than 170,000 acres as of Thursday evening, damaging numerous structures and leading to the evacuation of the entire town of Grand Lake.

Rocky Mountain National Park has been entirely closed to the public, and mandatory evacuations are underway for much of the western side of it and parts of Estes Park. All routes into the popular tourist town are now closed, and the roads are open for exit only.

"Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business," a bulletin from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office reads. "Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area."

The video below shows a long line of vehicles leaving Estes Park on Thursday afternoon following the evacuation orders:

New pre-evacuation orders have been issued for the town of Granby, Granby Ranch and Grand Elk to Hot Sulphur Springs to County Road 55 to County Road 88.

"At this point no injuries, no deaths, lots of structure loss, to be honest," Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said.

"This is absolutely the most intense fire behavior I've seen in the years that I've been doing wildland fires," Christopher Joyner, the fire information officer for the East Troublesome Fire, said.

Here's a look at what information is available regarding the wildfire right now.

Evacuations

The following areas are under a mandatory evacuation order:

The town of Grand Lake

All areas west of Highway 34

All areas north of milepost 2 on Highway 34 to Rocky Mountain National Park

Everything north of the town of Granby

Trail Creek subdivision - Area I

Both sides of Hwy 125 from milepost 5 to the Grand/Jackson line

Sheriff Creek / Kinney Creek area

South of Highway 40 around County Rd 57

Here's a map of the Grand County evacuations:

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has also upgraded these once-voluntary evacuations in Estes Park to mandatory status:

Rocky Mountain National Park west entrance, Moraine Park, the Estes Park campground

The southern part of Highway 7 north to Mary's Lake, Peak View Drive including the Aerial Tramway and north to include Deer Ridge

North border of Fall River Road, south border of US 36, west border of Elm Road, and the east border of Wonderview.

The north border of St. Vrain Avenue, the west border of Curry Drive, the south border of Acacia Drive and east border of Fish Creek Road.

The north border of Peak View Drive, west border of Mary's Lake Road and south and east border of Fish Creek Road.

Voluntary evacuations in Estes Park now include:

An area with a north border of Devil's Gulch Road, west border of MacGregor Avenue, south border of Pierson Mountain and east borders of US 34 and 36.

Highway 7 from Lily Lake to the Larimer County line.

The Stanley Hotel, located at 333 E. Wonderview Ave., is in an area that is currently under a voluntary evacuation order.

Here's a map of the Larimer County evacuations, which also include the Cameron Peak Fire:

These areas in Grand County are under a pre-evacuation:

Granby

Granby Ranch

Tabernash

Grand Elk to Hot Sulphur Springs to County Road 55 to County Road 88

An evacuation center was set up in Granby but now will be moved because it is under pre-evacuation status.

It has now moved to the Headwater Center in the Winter Park/Fraser area just off Highway 40. Evacuees should call 970-725-3803 with questions.

People leaving Estes Park via U.S. 34 should now go to the Embassy Suites at 4705 Clydesdale Pwky. in Loveland. Those leaving via US 36 should go to Westminster City Park Recreation Center at 10455 Sheridan Blvd. in Westminster. Those leaving via Highway 7 should go to the Isle of Capri at 401 Main St. in Black Hawk.

Anyone forced to evacuate was asked to register using East Troublesome Fire Evacuee(s) Registration Form to assist with the re-entry process, the GCSO said.

The Joint Information Center will be open until 8 p.m. to answer questions. Call 970-980-2500. It will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

Those evacuating Estes Park via US 34 or US 36 can bring their small animals to the Riverdale Animal Shelter of Adams County. Those evacuating via Highway 7 can take animals to the Gilpin County Fairgrounds.

For assistance with small animal transport, call the Larimer Humane Society at 970-226-3647 x 7.

Both US 34 between Meadow Road and Golf Course Road and US 40 between Nevada Street and US 34 are closed in the area due to fire activity.

Residents in Grand Lake were told to evacuate late Wednesday night as the East Troublesome Fire continued to move quickly east and toward the town.

Video from a Ring doorbell camera at a Granby home shows extremely strong winds pushing flames and sparks toward the home. The owner who shared the video said they're safe because this was their second home. He noted that residents had just about 30 minutes notice before this wall of fire moved into the area.

Red Cross

If you are an evacuee or someone who has been impacted by the wildfires and needs assistance, call 1-800-417-0495.

To sign up to volunteer, email Joshua.Stewart@redcross.org.

Structure damage

During a media briefing on Thursday morning, Schroetlin said the fire has not yet reached downtown Grand Lake, but that numerous outlying structures have been damaged.

The extent of what has happened as not yet been assessed, Schroetlin said.

The fate of the historic buildings in and around Grand Lake are also unknown.

The manager of the famous Grand Lake Lodge told 9NEWS Mountain Newsroom Reporter Matt Renoux that so far it hasn't been damaged by the fire.

Fire outlook

The boundaries of the East Troublesome Fire and Cameron Peak Fire are now 11 miles apart, meaning firefighters are preparing for the possibility that the two could merge.

The Cameron Peak Fire is the largest in Colorado's recorded history.

Fire Incident Commander Noel Livington said that firefighters are preparing for this possibility, and while the East Troublesome Fire is a top priority in the state, it is competing with Colorado's other wildfires and those on the west coast for resources.

High winds and extreme fire conditions are in the forecast for Thursday. The National Weather Service tweeted Thursday afternoon that a spot fire crossed the Continental Divide and is burning in the far end of Rocky Mountain National Park.

During an update on Thursday evening, fire officials said cold temperatures on Thursday helped that spot fire slow down its movement toward the town of Estes Park.

Forecasted snow this weekend is projected to help firefighting efforts, but won't be enough to fully extinguished them, an NWS spokesperson said during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Latest satellite info shows increased fire intensity on the #EastTroublesomeFire early this afternoon. The fire has jumped the Continental Divide and is now burning in the upper reaches of Rocky Mountain National Park. #COwx pic.twitter.com/6onPKwCfi4 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 22, 2020

Forest Service Closures

The U.S. Forest Service announced new closures to public lands, citing "extreme fire behavior."

The Sulphur Ranger District has been added to the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest’s temporary closure of National Forest land in Grand, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Boulder, Larimer and part of Jefferson counties, effective at noon Thursday.

The Routt National Forest will be adjusting its area closure into Jackson County. Forest officials are currently assisting the Jackson County Sheriff in evacuating hunters and other members of the public from that area which is northeast of the fire.

The closure area includes the southern Troublesome area west of Highway 125 and north to Willow Creek Pass. Also included are public lands in the area east of the Highway 125/US 40 junction to US 34 and north to Grand Lake.

Key trailheads and landmarks in the closure area include: Wheatley, Elk Mountain, Bill Miller, Trail Creek, Willow Creek Pass, Illinois Pass, Stillwater Pass, North Supply, Supply Creek, Idleglen and Willow Creek Reservoir. The Bowen Gulch Protection Area and the southern portion of the Never Summer Wilderness Area are included in the closure.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has also implemented two area closures encompassing approximately 32,000 acres in Grand and Jackson counties. You can see the exact closures in the maps here.

The Georgetown, Bergen Peak & Mount Evans State Wildlife Areas are also closing indefinitely due to concern over the expanding fires and extreme fire conditions. Refunds to hunters with second season rifle tags in that unit will be offered.

