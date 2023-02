Two earthquakes hit the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

MIDLAND, Texas — Two separate 2.8 magnitude earthquakes hit West Texas on Feb. 14-15.

The first struck around 4 p.m. on Feb. 14 just north of Midland.

The second quake hit around ten minutes before 3 a.m. on Feb. 15. This one was closer to the Pecos area.

While the Midland quake reached a depth of only .8 miles, the Pecos one hit over five miles deep.