3.0 earthquake hits Odessa Monday morning

Three earthquakes hit within 24 hours.

MIDLAND, Texas — USGS is reporting a 3.0 earthquake shook the Midland-Odessa area just after 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The quake struck a little over six miles south-southeast of Gardendale.

This is the second of three earthquakes within 24 hours in the area.

The first quake hit around 4:38 p.m. on Sunday and was also a 3.0. The third quake, a 2.7, hit just before 11 a.m. 35 miles north of Midland.

According to USGS, the earthquake reached a depth of just under four and a half miles.