ODESSA, Texas — A M3.0 earthquake rattled Odessa shortly after midnight.

The quake was located about 7 miles northeast of Odessa, and about 3 miles deep.

The 3.0 quake comes just on the heels of the 3.3 earthquake near Gardendale on February 19.

Earthquakes of this magnitude can cause moderate shaking, but do little, if any, damage.

For more information, visit the USGS website.