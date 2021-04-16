Early voting for City General Elections in Howard County begin on April 19

The voting window will be between April 19-23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the elections

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — The early voting for City General Elections begins on April 19 at the Howard County Courthouse.

The voting period will be between April 19-23 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be sent into the courthouse by mail or by hand delivery no later than April 20.

The races included in the local elections include Big Spring City Council and Coahoma City Council.

There will be an extended voting period on April 26-27 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.