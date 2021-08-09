Eagle Stadium in Pecos deemed structurally unsafe for fans

PBTISD is working on options for the upcoming football season.

PECOS, Texas — Eagle Stadium in Pecos will be needing some major upgrades according to a recent assessment.

The assessment, done by Ponce-Fuess Engineering, shows the stadium is seeing major corrosion to the steel framing as well as cracking and spalling of the concrete.

These issues mean the 47-year-old stadium is no longer safe to hold fans.

The Pecos Barstow Toyah ISD Board of Trustees had the assessment done after setting aside funds and will be meeting with the town building inspector later on for guidance on what to do.