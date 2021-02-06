Spectrum of Solutions offers therapy services for families of children on the autism spectrum

"Each program is very individualized we can work on things as simple as beginning to communicate with pictures or computers or sign language," says the Director.

MIDLAND, Texas — MARC's Spectrum of Solutions center offers resources and therapy for children in the Permian Basin with developmental disabilities.

The director, Catherine McCoy, tells me this center's goal is to help support and provide assistance for families.

"We're here we want to provide as much within the community, one stop shop for these families so many of them at the travel to Lubbock or to Fort Worth or even farther to get services they feel they need and so to be able to provide as much as we can locally so that stresses reduce for the family," says McCoy.

According to the CDC in 2020, 1 in 54 kids are affected with autism. Parents with children on the spectrum have placed their kids in therapy to help them. At Spectrum, they curate the right therapy services for each individual child.

"Each program is very individualized we can work on things as simple as beginning to communicate with pictures or computers or sign language. We can address life skills such as dressing, eating patterns," says McCoy, "provide speech therapy, occupational therapy, music therapy, psychological counseling services, behavioral therapy is a big part of our program.

McCoy also tells me you see the progress kids are making here.

"It's really fun to have those kids that are here for a long time you can see them grow in progress."

Services are offered to ages 2-18 years. However the help doesn't stop once teens stop attending the center.

"As they get close to the 18 level, we try to help them transition to programs that are helpful for them. Whether vocational assisted-living facilities, group homes, living at home with support educational programs that are available for young adults in the community."

Spectrum Solutions will be holding their Summer Jam Music Camps 2021. Registration is $100.

Session One: June 8th - 29th. Session Two: July 5th - 26th

Ages 3 - 6 meet on Tuesdays 9AM - 10 AM.

Ages 7 - 11 meet on Tuesdays 10AM - 11AM Ages 12+ meet on Thursdays 10AM - 11AM