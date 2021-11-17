Dustin Fawcett to run for Ector County Judge

Fawcett says he has developed a plan to ensure Ector County gets back on track and flourishes for years to come.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Republican policy advocate Dustin Fawcett filed to run for Ector County Judge in the March 1 Republican Primary on Tuesday. The seat is currently held by Debi Hays.

According to a press release, Fawcett has served as Vice president of the Midland-Odessa Transportation Alliance and Regional Director with the Permian Basin Better Business Bureau. He has also served on several boards, including Centers for Children and Families, Young Professionals of Odessa, Alzheimer's Association: Walk to End Alzheimer's, Jesus House Women and Children Center, City of Odessa Traffic Advisory Committee, City of Odessa Capital Improvement Advisory Committee and ConnEctor Task Force: Broadband Initiative.

Fawcett invites the public to join him Thursday in the Ector County Commissioner's Chambers at 2:30 p.m. for a special announcement.