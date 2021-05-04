DSHS holds outreach display encouraging community members to get COVID-19 vaccine

The event is part of an effort by DSHS and several local organizations to provide information on COVID-19 to citizens.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding a COVID-19 vaccine outreach display at the Walmart located at 200 I-20 in Midland on Tuesday from 3-7 p.m.

The display, which is part of a $1.5 million research-driven television, radio and pop-up event campaign, features a 16-foot-tall video wall presenting facts about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

For those interested in getting the vaccine, it is available inside of Walmart with no appointment necessary.

DSHS also said several community organizations are joining them in the campaign to encourage Texans to get the vaccine.