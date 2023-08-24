Drought conditions can lead to more water main breaks

The Cities of Odessa and Midland talk about how drought conditions affect water pipes.

ODESSA, Texas — Human error isn’t to blame most of the time when it comes to water main breaks.

A lot of it is mother nature herself.

"So the pipes in general, we have an aging infrastructure as it is," said Kevin Niles, Utilities Director for the City of Odessa. "But with ground shift, you know when the ground heats up or cools down, you're going to see a shift in the ground itself. Those shifts are what causes those pipes to break. So it's either a ground shift or a change in pressure; those are usually the two reasons behind the main break."

Over in Midland for instance, 39 million gallons of water are pumped through the pipes daily.

With already high pressure, adding just a bit more can sometimes cause breaks.

“When we’re pumping out that much water the pumps create pressure, which when that fluctuates throughout the day it also creates water main breaks," said Carl Craigo, Utilities Director for the City of Midland. "So lowering outdoor irrigation would really help the situation.”

Lowering the amount of outdoor irrigation can not only benefit the city, but also homeowners as well.

“With the extreme heat, our ground’s hard right now. It’s very hard," Craigo added. "So watering your lawn in one of your zones for 20 minutes, most of that water’s actually running off because the ground can’t soak it in. It’s actually better if the homeowners lower their time of watering from 20 minutes to say five minutes, but maybe do that twice a day.”