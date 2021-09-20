Drivers identified in deadly 3-vehicle crash

The major accident happened Sunday in the 4500 block of S. 385.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a three-vehicle crash over the weekend.

According to the Odessa Police Department, at approximately 12:32 a.m. on Sunday, OPD officers and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major accident in the 4500 block of S. 385.

Investigation revealed that a black 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Charles Mello, 49, of Odessa, was traveling the wrong direction in the northbound lanes of S. 385.

The Silverado hit a white 2015 F-250, driven by Emmanuel Garza. Anabell Piñon was a passenger in the in the F-250.

The collision then caused the F-250 to hit a red 2006 Toyota Camry, driven by Maria Arriaga. Aracely Arriaga and Daniel Arriaga were both passengers in the Camry.

Mello died as a result of the accident.

Garza and Piñon were transported to Medical Center Hospital, where they were treated and released. Maria Arriaga, Aracely Arriaga and Daniel Arriaga were treated on the scene and released.