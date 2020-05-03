MIDLAND, Texas — A hydroplaning accident, a driver getting stuck, and a car fire were just some of the consequences drivers faced after heavy rainfall soaked Midland on March 4.

Dashcam video sent to our newsroom captured a drivers morning start off the wrong way when his car hydroplaned.

"hydroplaning is caused by a lack of friction, so if you have low tire tread and youre driving too fast you can lose contact with the road and you're actually driving on water," said Gene Powell of TxDOT.

Another driver ran into a tough situation while trying to cross flooded water along Highway 80's service road.

More unfortunate circumstances occurred on South Midland Drive. A manager for Golden Eagle motors described a scene he encountered while working the morning of March 4.

"He had just bought a Mercedes, he was stuck right here in the center and he was completely flooded out. Water was coming over the doorway and next thing you know the vehicle was on fire and it became a big mess," said Casey Welborn.

Across the city water built up in low lying areas after the City of Midland received reportedly two inches of rainfall.

"If you have a small vehicle you may not be able to go down certain roads a pick up can go," says Powell.

"If you have a pick up you may have certain limitations depending on the size of your pick up, and just because a road is open it doesn't mean you should go down it if you have the wrong vehicle."

