MIDLAND, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital Monday after a trash truck caught fire.

According to the City of Midland, a Republic Services trash truck caught fire on the afternoon of July 1. The fire occurred on the northbound service road east of Loop 250 and Highway 80.

Midland Fire Department Station 6 responded to the fire. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

During the fire diesel and hydraulic fluids leaked, causing an extended cleanup in the area. Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use caution in the area while first responders work.