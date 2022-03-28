Dr. and Mrs. Ben Carson visit Midland Christian School

The Carsons addressed the student body and read Dr. Carson's book.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Christian students got some special visitors Monday morning.

Former presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy visited the school to address the student body during morning chapel.

During the visit, the couple read "Why America Matters" by Dr. Ben Carson and Valeria Pfundstein.

Dr. Carson spoke a bit about his personal story and the struggles he faced growing up in poverty in a single-parent household. He told students it wasn't until he started reading that he turned the course of his life around.