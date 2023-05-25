Dr. Damon Kennedy named lone finalist for Midland College Presidential position

Dr. Kennedy is currently the Vice President of Instructional Services at Midland College

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College has named Dr. Damon Kennedy as its lone finalist for the Midland College Presidential position.

Dr. Kennedy is currently Vice President of Instructional Services at Midland College. Dr. Kennedy is a former student at Midland College and a life-long West Texan. He earned his Ph.D. in American History at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, and also earned his M.A. and B.A. in American History from UTPB in Odessa.

Back in January of 2023, current Midland College President Dr. Steve Thomas announced his plans to retire in August of this year.