MIDLAND, Texas — A little more than a week after announcing his run for Congress, Dr. Richard Bartlett has officially dropped out.

He released the following statement announcing his withdrawal from the TX-11 congressional race:



“I entered this race because I am passionate about stopping socialism, protecting our citizens, preserving the Constitution, and fixing health care. But the reality is yesterday, a like-minded Odessa leader has entered the race. Two candidates identical on the issues will split the vote. Potentially, neither would win and district unity is essential. In the name of unity, I withdraw my name from consideration. I am grateful for the support and kindness.”