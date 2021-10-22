Dr. Bartlett issued criminal trespassing warning by Medical Center Hospital

MCH reports Bartlett was going through the trash and asking questions about the plastic bags used by the hospital.

ODESSA, Texas — Dr. Richard Bartlett has been issued a criminal trespassing warning by Medical Center Hospital after the facility says he was walking around the dumpster area.

According to records obtained via a Freedom of Information Request, a housekeeper saw a man near the back dock area where the dumpsters are located just before 8 a.m. on October 19.

The housekeeper asked the man if he needed help, and the man identified himself as Dr. Bartlett. Bartlett then asked the housekeeper if the hospital had any plastic bags.

In response, the housekeeper brought the doctor inside the hospital to show him where the bags were kept.

According to official documents, the housekeeper says he regularly comes into contact with providers who do not have a badge but need to be let inside.

After Bartlett was taken inside, another person said Bartlett asked them if the bags in front of him were bags used for patients. He then took pictures with his phone of the equipment before leaving in a hurry.

MCH issued the trespass warning to Bartlett after the incident. If he violates the order and returns to the location, he could face up to $2,000 in fines and a 180 day prison sentence.