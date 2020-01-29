MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: An earlier version of the story identified the victim as a woman. This has been corrected.)

The Texas Department of Transportation and DPS were working a major accident on 191 just outside of Midland on Wednesday.

DPS reports Audrey Wigginton, 89, was traveling west on 191 in a Dodge Ram pickup.

A Ford F-250 pickup driven by Ezequiel Lopez-Becerra, 35, was also traveling west on 191 behind Wigginton.

DPS says Lopez-Becerra failed to control his speed and struck the other truck in the rear.

Wigginton was pronounced dead at the scene. Lopez-Becerra was taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.

