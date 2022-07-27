DPS searching for suspects in Odessa following car chase

The two suspects crashed in an alleyway near 87th Street and Duke Avenue. A DPS spokesperson said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is searching for two suspects in Odessa after a car chase.

According to DPS, the vehicle the suspects were in crashed in an alleyway near 87th Street and Duke Avenue. The suspects then ran from the scene.

The suspects' vehicle has been towed from the scene and troopers have cleared the area.