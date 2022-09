Guadalupe Hernandez Franco, 55, of Odessa, was killed in the wreck.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released information on a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash that happened in August.

According to DPS, on Aug. 21, Javier Alvarez-Ibarra, 47, of Odessa, was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 eastbound on FM 2020.

Guadalupe Hernandez Franco, 55, of Odessa, was crossing FM 2020 not in a crosswalk.