DPS pursuit leads to crash in Odessa

DPS tells us the suspect is not in custody but they do not believe he is a danger to anyone.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ODESSA, Texas — DPS is investigating following a pursuit in Odessa.

According to a spokesperson for the department, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop just after 11 a.m. on a 2019 black Nissan because of a traffic violation.

This resulted in a pursuit that resulted in a DPS vehicle striking a parked vehicle and a fence on Casa Grande and Whitaker.

While the trooper was not injured, the occupant of the parked vehicle was treated by Odessa EMS on scene and released.

At this time the suspect is not in custody, but DPS does not believe he is a danger to anyone. They are working on identifying him.

According to our reporter on scene, a DPS vehicle and a tan SUV appear to have been damaged after the incident.

At this time DPS is still investigating and no further information is available.