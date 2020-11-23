DPS encourages all drivers to be extra cautious during this holiday

There will be an increase in enforcement for Thanksgiving.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased enforcement during this Thanksgiving week.

DPS has encouraged all drivers to be safe and extra cautious during this time. DPS will have more of its troopers out starting on November 25 until November 29.

These DPS troopers will be looking to stop people violating any laws including speeding, driving intoxicated and failing to wear a seatbelt.

“As we prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday, we want to remind every Texan of their duty to drive defensively and help keep our roadways safe,” says Steven McCraw, the Director of DPS. “The holidays may look different this year, but it is still up to each of us to obey traffic laws and make safety our top priority behind the wheel.”

In 2019, DPS handed out a total of 59,146 warnings according to a press release from the department. Most people received a warning for speeding, followed by driving without insurance and failing to wear a seatbelt.