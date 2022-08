Rachel Ambler and one other person were killed in the crash near Junction on Wednesday afternoon.

JUNCTION, Texas — Local attorney Rachel Ambler was killed in a five-vehicle car crash on I-10, west of junction, on Wednesday afternoon, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

One other person was also killed in the wreck, but their identity has not yet been released.

Troopers believe the cause of the crash to be a dust storm that was in the area.