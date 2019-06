MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to a deadly crash on State Highway 349 in Midland County.

The crash happened near West County Road 60.

According to DPS, this was a two vehicle crash that occurred at 5:37 p.m. on June 27.

At this time no more information is available but the investigation is still underway.

Drivers should avoid the area or use caution while emergency responders investigate and clear the crash.