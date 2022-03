A person stepped out of their vehicle after a crash at the intersection of Moss Avenue and Third Street and was hit by a third vehicle driving through the scene.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck at the intersection of Moss Avenue and Third Street that killed one person.

According to DPS, at 6:17 a.m. two drivers were involved in a crash at the intersection.

Following the accident, one driver got out of their vehicle and was hit by a third vehicle driving through the scene.