DPS investigates fatal accident on SH 349

DPS is asking drivers to avoid the area near Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has confirmed that one person was killed in an accident on SH 349 involving a commercial motor vehicle and a postal vehicle.

State Troopers, the Texas Department of Transportation and Midland County Sheriff's deputies are currently on the scene of the crash.

The agencies are asking drivers to avoid the area of Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Next of kin have not yet been notified, so the identities of those involved have not been released.