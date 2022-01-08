DPS investigates deadly Reeves County hit and run

REEVES COUNTY, Texas —
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly hit and run crash that happened in Reeves County early Sunday morning.
According to DPS, preliminary information shows that Jonathan Robert Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup north on US 285, approaching the intersection of CR 437.
An unknown driver was driving an unknown vehicle east on CR 437, nearing the intersection of US 285.
Ornelas’ pickup hit the unknown vehicle in the intersection, causing the pickup to come to a complete stop.
Ornelas, who was the only person in the pickup, was found dead.
The unknown driver fled the scene of the crash.
Anyone with information on the wreck is encouraged to contact DPS at 432-498-2131 or the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office at 432-445-4901.