DPS investigates deadly Reeves County hit and run

The wreck left Jonathan Robert Ornelas, of Midland, dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly hit and run crash that happened in Reeves County early Sunday morning.

According to DPS, preliminary information shows that Jonathan Robert Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup north on US 285, approaching the intersection of CR 437.

An unknown driver was driving an unknown vehicle east on CR 437, nearing the intersection of US 285.

Ornelas’ pickup hit the unknown vehicle in the intersection, causing the pickup to come to a complete stop.

Ornelas, who was the only person in the pickup, was found dead.

The unknown driver fled the scene of the crash.