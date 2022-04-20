DPS investigates crash at FM 1788, SH 176 intersection

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an crash that happened at the intersection of FM 1788 and SH 176 Wednesday afternoon.

The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger car, according to a department spokesperson.

One person was taken from the scene in an AirMed helicopter, but their condition has not yet been released.

Traffic near the scene is being diverted, so drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.