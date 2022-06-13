DPS identifies Odessa man killed in Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas —
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified an Odessa man killed in a Martin County crash Saturday afternoon.
According to DPS, William Scott Hagee, 75, of Midland, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado east on SH 176.
41-year-old Gabriel Lopez was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima south on FM 829 and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of SH 176.
Lopez drove into the intersection and was hit by Hagee.
Hagee was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. Lopez was also taken to MMH, where he was pronounced dead.