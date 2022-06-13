DPS identifies Odessa man killed in Martin County crash

Gabriel Lopez, 41, was pronounced dead at Midland Memorial Hospital.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified an Odessa man killed in a Martin County crash Saturday afternoon.

According to DPS, William Scott Hagee, 75, of Midland, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado east on SH 176.

41-year-old Gabriel Lopez was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima south on FM 829 and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of SH 176.

Lopez drove into the intersection and was hit by Hagee.