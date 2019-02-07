WARD COUNTY, Texas — Shortly after 6:05 p.m. on July 1 the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to County Road 135 in Ward County in reference to a vehicle and train crash.

Keegan Karim Henderson, 35, of El Paso was driving a 2019 Ford 550 pickup and failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming Union Pacific train traveling eastbound.

DPS says Henderson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was taken to Reeves County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This particular crossing is not equipped with lights or control arms but is controlled by warning and traffic control signs.