DPS identifies drivers in deadly Ward County crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas —
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Ward County Tuesday morning.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Dennys Del Pino-Amador, 47, of Miami, Florida, was driving a 2007 Peterbilt truck with trailer, eastbound on FM 1233.
Meanwhile, Dekota Mason Scott, 18, of Crane, was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup westbound on FM 1233.
When the GMC veered off the roadway, Scott overcorrected and veered into the eastbound lane, hitting the Peterbilt head on.
Scott was pronounced dead on scene by the justice of the peace. Del Pino-Amador was not injured.