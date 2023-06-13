DPS identifies drivers in deadly Ward County crash

Dekota Mason Scott, 18, of Crane, was killed in the wreck.

WARD COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Ward County Tuesday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Dennys Del Pino-Amador, 47, of Miami, Florida, was driving a 2007 Peterbilt truck with trailer, eastbound on FM 1233.

Meanwhile, Dekota Mason Scott, 18, of Crane, was driving a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup westbound on FM 1233.

When the GMC veered off the roadway, Scott overcorrected and veered into the eastbound lane, hitting the Peterbilt head on.