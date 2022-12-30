x
DPS identifies drivers in deadly Midland County crash

David Vela, 41, of Edinburg, Texas, was pronounced dead on scene.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas —

One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck in Midland County Thursday night.

According to DPS, around 6:31 p.m., Marco Antonio Vallejo, 52, of El Paso, was driving a 2000 Kenworth truck with a trailer south on SH-158.

David Vela, 41, of Edinburg, Texas, was driving a 2020 Ford F-350 north on SH-158 in the left lane.

As Vallejo was making a left turn, Vela struck the towed trailer.

Vallejo was not injured in the crash. Vela was pronounced dead on scene by a justice of the peace death investigator.

