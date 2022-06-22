DPS identifies drivers in deadly Ector County crash

Daniel Chaparro Garcia, 31, of Laverne, Oklahoma, was killed in the wreck.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the drivers in an Ector County crash early Wednesday morning that left one person dead.

According to DPS, Daniel Chaparro Garcia, 31, of Laverne, Oklahoma, was driving a 2006 Mercury Montego southbound on FM 866.

Nicholas Brent Miller, 34, of Midland, was driving a truck tractor with trailer carrying oilfield equipment eastbound on SH 302.

Garcia disregarded a stop sign and pulled out in front of Miller, causing Miller's truck to hit Garcia’s car. During that collision, Miguel Ortiz Huerta, 33, of Odessa, was driving a truck tractor with trailer that was struck with debris.