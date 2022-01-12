DPS identifies driver killed in 3-vehicle Martin County crash

Ian Smith, 39, was pronounced dead by the justice of the peace.

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the Lubbock man killed in a Martin County crash early Wednesday morning.

According to DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed that Ian Smith, 39, was driving a 2016 Ford F-250 on SH 349 when the pickup crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic and hit a 2021 Freightliner truck and trailer, driven by 55-year-old Bobby Trew.

Joe Lopez, 77, was driving behind Smith in a 2020 Chrysler car. His car hit Smith’s pickup after the pickup collided with the Freightliner.