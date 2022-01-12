DPS identifies driver killed in 3-vehicle Martin County crash

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas —
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the Lubbock man killed in a Martin County crash early Wednesday morning.
According to DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed that Ian Smith, 39, was driving a 2016 Ford F-250 on SH 349 when the pickup crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic and hit a 2021 Freightliner truck and trailer, driven by 55-year-old Bobby Trew.
Joe Lopez, 77, was driving behind Smith in a 2020 Chrysler car. His car hit Smith’s pickup after the pickup collided with the Freightliner.
Smith was pronounced dead by the justice of the peace. Lopez was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he is in serious condition. Trew was also taken to MMH, where he is in stable condition.