Melvin A. Sugoy, 21, was pronounced dead on scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner.

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified an Odessa man who died after crashing into the Skateland roller rink over the weekend.

According to DPS, a 2006 Kia passenger car, driven by 21-year-old Melvin A. Sugoy, was traveling west on FM 2020 when it left the roadway, began to skid and struck a sign, causing it to roll and hit the building.