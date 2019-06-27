MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS responded to a deadly crash on State Highway 349 in Midland County on June 27.

The crash happened near West County Road 60 at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to DPS, Arturo Parra Vega, 52, from Cedar Hill, Texas was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. He was stopped facing west at the stop sign on WCR 60.

The driver failed to yield right of way to a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling north on SH 349.

The truck tractor struck the Silverado on the driver side door. Vega was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people were inside the pickup when it was struck. All three suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were treated and released.