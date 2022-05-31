DPS identifies 6 people killed in Loving County crash

Four more people involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital.

LOVING COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the six people who were killed, and four more who were injured, in a car wreck in Loving County Monday.

According to DPS, Juvenal Segura was driving a Toyota Tundra north on County Road 300. He was accompanied by five passengers, Leoncio Tavera-Trejo, Marco Antonio Tavera-Trejo, Ernestro Lugo, Oscar Rico and Efrian Cruz-Camacho.

Christopher Villarreal was driving a Ford F-250 pickup west on Ranch to Market Road 652. He was accompanied by three passengers, Gustavo Villarreal, Alejandro Diaz and Cruz Hernandez Rubiel.

Segura disregarded the stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 and Ranch to Market Road 652 and hit the left passenger side of the F-250.

The impact caused the Tundra to slide through the intersection and crash its right passenger side into a utility pole.

From the Tundra, Leoncio Tavera-Trejo, Marco Antonio Tavera-Trejo, Lugo and Cruz-Camacho were all pronounced dead at the scene. Segura was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Rico was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The report did not specify which passenger was sitting where, but it did say three rear-seat passengers were all ejected from the truck.

From the F-250, Christopher Villarreal and Diaz were pronounced dead at the scene. Gustavo Villarreal was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Rubiel was taken to the hospital in serious condition.