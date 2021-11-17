Downtown Odessa holding annual Parade of Lights

If you are interested in registering to ride in the parade, applications are open through December 1.

ODESSA, Texas — The annual Parade of Lights is returning in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

This year's event will take place at 6:30 p.m. on December 4.

Participants will line up at 23rd Street and Andrews Highway and travel south on Andrews until they get to 3rd Street at the Medical Center Hospital parking lot.

If you are interested in registering to ride in the parade, applications are open through December 1.

All entries must be decorated in working Christmas lights. Entry fees vary depending on the applicants, ranging from free for schools to $100 for a commercial business.