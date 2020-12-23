Downtown Odessa Inc. announce winners of first annual 'Merry and Bright Window Nights Downtown Contest'

Isy's Fine Jewelry came in first place

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa Inc. has announced its winners of first annual 'Merry and Bright Window Nights Downtown Contest'

This year, there were seven local businesses and organizations that competed in the contest.

Those included Home Hospice, Basin PBS decorating Proteus Salon, SIDE Bar and Grill, Isy’s Fine Jewelry, Par II Companies, Keep Odessa Beautiful, and The Guardiola Law Firm.

Isy's Fine Jewelry came in first place, winning a cash prize of $500. Their theme was "Jewelry Winter Wonderland".

Keep Odessa Beautiful came in second place, winning a cash prize of $250. Their theme was "Upcycled Christmas".