DoubleTree Midland set to host Live Rooftop Art Show

MIDLAND, Texas — DoubleTree Midland will hold a Live Rooftop Art Show on March 20.

The event will be on the Rooftop Lounge from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

There will be music and drinks at the event while local artist show off their pieces.

Audrey Ann will be the featured artist of the event. Her work will be setup in the Bar area.

Other artists and groups that will show their art include Artistic Adventures, Alley Car Art Co., Vanessa Steward, and Danny Silvas.

There will be a cover of $10 for the event. There is a limited capacity as well.