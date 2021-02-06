Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center celebrates 60 years

The center will be holding a small celebration with cake and light refreshments.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Dora Roberts Rehabilitation Center is celebrating 60 years of service to the community.

Since its founding in 1961, the nonprofit has provided physical therapy and wellness programs for people who are recovering from an injury or surgery. It also offers a wellness center with access to strength and cardio equipment, a heated pool and more.

The center will be holding a small celebration on June 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. Cake and light refreshments will be served.